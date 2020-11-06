Alabama redshirt freshman Trey Sanders in stable condition after car crash

Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt freshman running back Trey Sanders is hospitalized but in stable condition following a car accident that occurred Friday morning. Sanders was in his hometown of Port Saint Joe, Fla. during Alabama’s bye week.

“Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries,” head coach Nick Saban said in a statement shared by BamaOnLine. “We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”

Sanders is currently third on the team with 134 rushing yards on 30 attempts. He rushed for a career-best 80 yards on 12 carries in the 41-0 blowout win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Halloween.

“We have a lot of confidence in Trey,” Saban told reporters after that victory. “We think he’s a really, really good player. I think it was good for him to get out there and have some real positive runs, make some really good cuts and have a really positive night, from my standpoint.

“I think that will help his confidence, and I think that’s the thing that I’m talking about when I say we need more guys to be able to step up and have roles on the team. (RB Brian Robinson Jr.) was a little nicked up tonight, so we were just playing him on third down, trying to get him through the game and just spot-playing him. Trey did a nice job of filling in and had a very positive performance.”

Alabama plays at the LSU Tigers on Nov. 14.