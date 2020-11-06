Al Roker Taking a Break From ‘Today’ Show as He Battles Prostate Cancer

NBC

The co-anchor of NBC’s breakfast show announces he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will take a timeout from his TV duty to focus on his medical treatment.

Popular U.S. weatherman Al Roker is battling prostate cancer.

The “Today” show star opened up on his diagnosis on Friday’s (06Nov20) instalment of the show, confirming that, “after a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer. And it’s a good news-bad news kind of thing.”

“The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this,” the 66-year-old explained.

After doctors noticed he had a high prostate-specific antigen level during a physical on 29 September, Roker underwent an MRI scan and then a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.

The NBC News co-host will have his prostate removed and said he hopes to return to the programme in two weeks, adding, “I don’t want people thinking, ‘Poor Al’ because I’m going to be OK.’ ”





Al Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts who works for ABC, also issued a statement on Twitter following his announcement, “As many of you now know my hubby is battling prostate cancer. We are prayerful and hopeful he will be fine. Thanks for all the kind words, prayers and positivity.”

He responded, “Thanks, sweetheart. Love you.”

He later added, “I want to thank everyone sending all the good thoughts, wishes and prayers our way. Looking forward to seeing you all in a couple of weeks.”