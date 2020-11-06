Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson, Western Bulldogs, Collingwood Magpies, Josh Dunkley, Adam Saad, Jeremy Cameron, Ben Brown

As Adam Treloar’s saga with Collingwood wages on, the relationship enters “toxic” territory.

That’s the word from Herald Sun reporter Jon Ralph who Treloar’s situation at the Pies is bigger than player alone.

“I think the expression that comes to mind is ‘toxic’ in terms of his relationship with the Collingwood Football Club,” he told Fox Footy.

“There are certainly some senior players that are aggrieved with how he is being treated.

Ralph dissected the thinking behind the frayed relationship, and how Collingwood’s future thinking could be driving a wedge between the two parties.

“I think holistically Collingwood is aware of the fact, through their welfare staff and conversations with him and relationships with senior players, they feel like very quickly after his partner moves north that he would find it extremely difficult and he would be in a very troubled situation where he would want to move north,” he said.

“They feel like they’re almost getting ahead of that. When Adam says ‘that’s not true, I want to stay here’, that’s a very difficult conversation to have.