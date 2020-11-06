Adam Gase says Bill Belichick is the funniest person he’s ever been around

We all know Bill Belichick as the Patriots’ head coach.

However, Jets head coach Adam Gase doesn’t view Belichick as just the head coach of the Patriots. He also sees Belichick as a comedian, and a very good one at that.

While talking about what kind of relationship he has with Belichick, Gase said during his press conference Thursday that Belichick is the funniest person he’s ever been around.

“I don’t think I’ve laughed harder being around somebody,” Gase said. “Just some of the things that get brought up and some of the things that he’s experienced in his life. I mean, he’s experienced some things that are interesting to hear and when you’re around him and [Lions head coach] Matt Patricia, I mean those two guys together are funny to be around.”

Gase appears to be a big fan of Belichick and Patricia, who was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator prior to becoming head coach of the Lions.

“Yeah, I mean you get him and Patricia together, they got some really good stories over the years,” Gase said. “He’s seen a lot of things in his profession.”

From a professional standpoint, Gase said he’s gotten to know Belichick a bit more after the Dolphins fired him after the 2018 season.

“We talked at the [NFL Scouting] Combine the last few years,” Gase said. “I always try to listen as much as possible because I know there’s a lot of wisdom in things he says and things he’s always talked about when I’ve been around. Very helpful just as a professional-type deal for me.”

Gase’s Jets host Belichick’s Patriots on Monday night.