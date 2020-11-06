Abhishek Bachchan reveals his father Amitabh Bachchan never produced a film for him

One debate that has taken social media by storm is nepotism. Bollywood has been accused of promoting nepotism and several big names are facing the heat on social media due to their family connections. Abhishek Bachchan decided to speak on this topic and give an answer to those who believe he’s taken his father’s help to boost his career.



In a recent interview, the actor said that his father has not produced any movie for him so far, in fact, he was the one who produced R Balki’s Paa which also featured Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “The fact is he has never picked up the phone on anyone. He has never made a film for me. On the contrary, I have produced a film for him, called Paa.”

Abhishek will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo.