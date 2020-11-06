A body-measuring suit which helps fit clothes remotely

Click’s Chris Fox looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Freelance workers in California who work for companies such as Uber and Lyft will continue to be treated as independent contractors, not employees

A new model of Raspberry Pi is released, where the computer is inside a keyboard

Japanese fashion retailer Zozo releases an update to a body-measuring suit which helps people choose clothes online which fit their body shape

