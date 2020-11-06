6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von’s Death

Instagram

The ‘TROLLZ’ hitmaker further takes a jab at the Only the Family label founder after the latter pays tribute to the late rapper on Instagram, telling Durk to ‘go pick up a gun.’

–

6ix9ine‘s trolling is not always well appreciated by people, especially in this grieving time following a rapper’s death. The New York City native, who recently went social media silent following his hospitalization, has landed in hot water after mocking his rival Lil Durk‘s reaction to the death of another hip-hop star, King Von.

In a video shared by DJ Akademiks, Durk appeared to be learning of the tragic news on Instagram Live. He was filming himself and his pals having fun miming and dancing to the music in a car when his followers informed in the comments that Von had just gotten shot.

While Durk didn’t say anything about what he felt at the time, his face said it all. His smile was gone and he seemed to be at loss for words before the video ended, hinting that the fun was cut short.

But what was more shocking was perhaps 6ix9ine’s reaction to the video. Instead of sending his condolences, he left a laughing emoji below the Instagram post.

6ix9ine laughed at Lil Durk’s reaction to King Von’s death.

Later, Durk paid tribute to the late rapper on his own account. “MY TWIN GONE (crying emojis) I LOVE YOU BABY BRO – D ROYA !!!!!” he posted along with a picture of Von.

6ix9ine further took a jab at Durk, commenting on the post, “Nuski now von AND you still rapping go pick up a gun.” He added five rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

6ix9ine quickly came under fire by social media users, who think that his jokes were disrespectful. “This man 6ix9ine a stupid a** dude,” one person slammed him on Twitter. Another wrote, “6ix9ine a b***h a** n***a.” A third user added, “6ix9ine a f**king clown smh.”

“6ix9ine is too damn disrespectful,” a fourth person called him out. Someone else retorted, “6ix9ine wrong for that s**t,” while a fuming fan wrote, “6ix9ine really gotta death wish.” Another similarly warned him, “you going to hell for laughing at someone’s death.”

King Von was fatally shot outside an Atlanta, Georgia nightclub on early Friday, November 6. The Chicago rapper, real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was reportedly caught up in a confrontation between two groups of men, who opened fire on one another, when he left the Monaco Hookah Lounge. The 26-year-old, who was affiliated with Durk, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

Following news of his passing, his label EMPIRE issued a statement which read, “We are devastated by the untimely passing of King Von. He was a loving father, dedicated member of his community and an amazing talent that just started to scratch the surface of his boundless potential. Von overcame incredibly challenging circumstances as a young man, but never lost sight of what it meant to give back and uplift his community – O’Block.”

“We are fortunate to have witnessed his growth and evolution, but know he had so much more to give to the world,” it continued. “The EMPIRE family offers our condolences to his family, friends, team, and fans during this very difficult time.”