2020 NBA first round mock draft: Wolves trade the #1 pick to…

While my first 2020 NBA mock draft provided readers with an NBA comparison for every prospect, this mock draft will focus more on the prospect’s fit with his projected team. With teams like the T’Wolves (1st pick), Warriors (2nd pick), and a handful of other teams reportedly looking to make some deals on draft night, this mock draft gives will also give you an idea of some of the potential deals that might be on the table for come draft night. Remember that NBA teams haven’t been allowed to make trades for over months!! So, expect a trade-happy draft on November 18th – just like this mock draft.
*TRADE: T’Wolves trade no. 1 pick to Hornets for no. 3 pick, 2021 1st round pick (top-5 protected)
The Hornets are apparently enamored with James Wiseman, and, knowing that the Warriors have a similar interest and similar need for a big man, Charlotte trades its top-5 protected 2021 first round pick to the T’Wolves for the opportunity to select the raw big man out of Memphis. While the fit in Golden State may have more upside for Wiseman, going to a team that is well coached, spreads the court, and has plenty of available minutes for him next season isn’t the worst thing in the world either.
2. *Phoenix Suns* (via Warriors): Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
*TRADE: Warriors trade no. 2 pick to Suns for Kelly Oubre Jr., pick no. 10, 2021 1st round pick (top-3 protected)
With Wiseman off the board, the Warriors decide to makes moves and acquire a high-level role player (Kelly Oubre Jr.) with their trade exception and swap pick nos. 2 and 10 with the Suns, who, in turn, draft Anthony Edwards. The Suns probably have to throw-in another protected pick and/or some pick swaps, but, in their eyes, the opportunity to improve their team’s upside and show Devin Booker, who is reportedly growing unhappy in Phoenix, is too enticing to pass up. Edwards should be a good defender at first, and eventually develop into a strong NBA wing.
Equipped with an extra first rounder, the T’Wolves are playing with house money and feel better about taking a huge swing on the ultra-talented, ultra-risky LaMelo Ball at no. 3. While Ball may overlap a bit too much with D’Angelo Russell, when you’re bad enough to win the lottery, you should always take the best player available. Despite his shaky shot selection and allergy to playing defense, Ball is the only player in this draft with elite playmaking abilities. And, at 6-foot-7, he could be a potential nightmare of a mismatch for opposing guards once he learns the NBA game.
*TRADE: Bulls trade Zach LaVine, pick no. 4 to Kings for Buddy Hield, 2021 first round pick (lottery-protected), pick no. 12
Two drafts ago, the Kings had an opportunity to draft a European prodigy in Luka Doncic with the second overall pick, but passed on him for Marvin Bagley. Having learned from the sins of their forefathers, the Kings’ new front office makes a splashy trade to move up to no. 4 to draft a different hot shot European prospect: Deni Avdija. They also unload malcontent Buddy Hield, and appease their owner, Vivek Ranadive, by acquiring Zach LaVine – a player that the organization coveted in the summer of 2018 when they signed him to a restricted free agent contract (which was matched by the Bulls).
With the top tier of prospects off the board, the Cavaliers sit tight and draft freshman Isaac Okoro out of Auburn. The Cavs have what they believe to be their backcourt of the future in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, and they have a whole slew of solid power forwards and centers, so Okoro fits an immediate need for Cleveland. Okoro is already good at attacking the basket and a heck of a wing defender…if he ever develops a three-point stroke, this could be the best pick in the draft.
Although Atlanta is reportedly shopping this pick to improve their roster to make a playoff push for the upcoming season, in the near future, it’s difficult to imagine them acquiring a better long-term guard to play alongside Trae Young than Tyrese Haliburton…on paper at least. The 6-foot-5 combo guard from Iowa State projects to be a good defender who can play ones, twos and even threes in a pinch once he gains some weight. He also can play point guard or off-ball as he averaged 6.5 apg. and shot 42 percent from three in his sophomore season.
While the Pistons are expected to have strong interest in Fred VanVleet this offseason, if Killian Hayes is available at no. 7, they should scoop him up as he fits their timeline (they’re at ground zero at the moment) a lot better than a soon-to-be 27 year old, undersized combo guard who is used to being on championship contending teams. At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Hayes has a body that is ready to take an NBA pounding and displays a lot of the skills and moves you see in the NBA’s top guards (pick-and-roll execution, step-back and side-step jumpers, cross-court off-the-dribble passes).
With a roster consisting of RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and a bunch of scrubs, the Knicks’ new front office, led by former super agent Leon Rose, essentially has a clean slate heading into the November 18th draft. Rose might as well swing for the fences and go with one of the fastest rising prospects, Patrick Williams. The freshman out of Florida State projects to be a perfect power forward for Coach Thibs to mold into a super version of Taj Gibson. At worst, Williams will be able to play tough defense against any big man and make hustle plays with his explosive athleticism. At best, he could develop into an All-Star level player.
*TRADE: Wizards trade pick no. 9 to Celtics for Romeo Langford, pick no. 14
Seeing an opportunity to get a big man considered to have some Bam Adebayo-type potential, the Celtics ship Romeo Langford and one of their three first round picks to the Wizards asset-needy Wizards for the ninth pick and select Onyeka Okongwu. The USC big man has all of the makings of a modern, do-it-all center who can defend the basket, switch out onto the perimeter, pass from the high post and finish around the rim. Within a year or two, he should be ready to supplant Daniel Theis as the Celtics’ starting big man.
With a pretty scary starting five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Oubre and Draymond Green, I’d expect the Warriors to jump all over the opportunity to draft a mature, polished big man like Obi Toppin. The Dayton product would immediately be the Warriors’ most gifted interior scorer (not counting KD) since David Lee and would gobble up easy baskets in the paint due to the gravity of Steph and Klay. And while his defense leaves a lot to be desired, his leaping ability at least gives him a chance to develop into a decent rim-protector if nothing else.
11. *Orlando Magic* (via Spurs): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
*Magic trade Aaron Gordon, Al-Farouq Aminu, pick no. 15 to Spurs for LaMarcus Aldridge and pick no. 11, lottery-protected 2021 first round pick
Desperate to add some scoring pop, the Magic finally part ways with the criminally misused Aaron Gordon and dead salary weight (Aminu) and the 15th pick in exchange for LaMarcus Aldridge (on an expiring contract), this pick and a lottery protected 2021 first round pick. With this pick, the Magic select another fast-rising prospect, Tyrell Terry, out of Stanford. Although he isn’t blessed with the most NBA-ready body (he looks like Shabazz Napier), Terry can score from everywhere on the court, and is a big-time competitor. He could fit in nicely alongside Markelle Fultz, and eventually replace him when the Magic grow tired of waiting for his once-smooth jumper to ever return.
12. *Chicago Bulls* (via Kings): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
Speed, speed, and more speed. That’s what the Bulls should be focusing on under Billy Donovan. They already have a dynamic scoring guard in Coby White. They have an ideal stretch-four in Lauri Markkanen. And, via this fake trade, they have one of the best three-point shooting wings on the planet in Buddy Hield. How about they draft Kira Lewis Jr., an absolute blur of a point guard out of Alabama and try to score 130 points a game next season?
In a draft with so much uncertainty, Jalen Smith going to the Pelicans at no. 13 seems like one of the more obvious fits. Smith projects to be a perfect complement to Zion Williamson as he is large (6-foot-10, 225 pounds), protects the rim (2.4 bpg.) and spaces the court (36.8 percent shooter from three). He should develop into something along the lines of Myles Turner, which is excellent value at the end of the lottery for the Pelicans.
14. *Washington Wizards* (via Celtics, Grizzlies): Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Olympiacos
Wizards top executive, Tommy Sheppard, told The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, “This [draft] might give us an opportunity to swing for the fences, take a wild card, buy a lottery ticket, if you will.” Most people have taken that as an indication that the Wizards might be moving up in the draft, but what if Washington has their eyes set on the biggest boom/bust prospect in the 2020 Draft, Aleksej Pokusevski? Drafting Pokusevski at no. 9 would be a terrible idea – on the Bruno Caboclo-Giannis Antetokounmpo spectrum of unknown boom/bust foreign prospects, Pokusevski skews way towards Bruno. However, drafting him at no. 14, and picking up Langford is much more justifiable.
As a result of this fake trade, the Spurs are equipped with a athletic, young core of guards and wings including Aaron Gordon, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson. Now, they just need a young big man to go along with this core. I think the obvious guy in this scenario becomes Precious Achiuwa – a mega-athlete with a game that brings to mind Montrezl Harrell. Though he might be a little undersized guarding some of the game’s best centers, his energy and switch-ability would turn the Spurs into a defensive buzzsaw. Plus, they’d still have Jakob Poeltl to bang with the bigs, and DeMar DeRozan’s expiring contract (assuming he opts in) to use as a trade chip to acquire more talent. This could be a quick turn around for the Spurs if they play their hand the right way.
The Blazers have had a hole at the small forward position for seemingly forever. While Gary Trent Jr. and Carmelo Anthony played admirably during the bubble, the team needs a player that’s bigger than Trent and younger and more defensively-capable than Melo. Saddiq Bey out of Villanova seems like an obvious fit here at no. 16 for Portland. Bey projects to be a solid three-and-D player in the NBA. He’s a good defender and has good size (6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan). And despite having an unorthodox looking shot, he shot an impressive 45.1 percent from three on 5.6 three-point attempts per game as a sophomore with Villanova last season.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nets): Devin Vassell, SG, Florida State
This would be quite the precipitous fall for Devin Vassell should he still be available at no. 17 for the T’Wolves. Once thought to be in play in the top-5, Vassell has lost a little shine in most mock drafts as of late – some of which undoubtedly has to do with his new, concerning-looking jump shot . In general, arching your back and launching from such a high release point like Vassell does in that clip leads to wild inconsistency in games. Obviously, there are exceptions to every rule (Larry Bird had a very unorthodox shot), but for a guy that shot 41.5 percent from three in college, teams have to be wondering why Vassell is reworking his shot in the first place. Hopefully, we’re not looking at another Markelle Fultz or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist because Vassell has some very good potential and would be a steal for the Wolves at 17 otherwise.
This is the point in the draft where good teams like the Mavericks start to draft for fit over upside. The one thing a team with Luka Doncic can never get enough of is floor spacing. Enter Aaron Nesmith – a scintillating shooter out of Vanderbilt. Looking at Nesmith’s three-point percentage last season (52.2 percent on over eight attempts per game!!) will make you do a double-take, maybe even a triple-take. Envisioning Nesmith spread out on the three-point arch along with Seth Curry (45.2 percent), Tim Hardaway Jr. (39.8 percent) and Kristaps Porzingis (35.2 percent) while Luka Doncic starts to penetrate the lane will give coaches around the league nightmares. I couldn’t think of a better fit for the Mavs.
Desmond Bane is one of the few upperclassmen going in the first round, so it’d be no surprise if a ready-made contender like the Nets scoops him up at 19. Bane is another knockdown three-point shooter (44.2 percent from three last year) and should be an above-average defender on the wing. His maturity, by all accounts, is another huge plus for Brooklyn, which can ill-afford to deal with malcontents given its two best players are about as mercurial as they come.
20. Miami Heat: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: An underutilized freshmen from Kentucky goes in the middle of the first round, gets to the NBA and turns out to be an All-Star-level player. Whether it’s Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro, it’s sometimes Kentucky’s young role players that really pop once they get to the league. Tyrese Maxey has a chance to be the next one. Having already successfully nailed their Adebayo and Herro picks, look for the Heat to strongly consider adding this tough, well-rounded, winning combo guard.
Seemingly every offseason, contenders do their best to collect as many Danny Green-type three-and-D wings as possible. The more of these role players you can find, the better as your team will almost certainly have to go through a gauntlet of superstar wings like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, etc. to win it all. With limited cap flexibility this offseason, the Sixers can go about getting one of those Danny Greens by simply drafting the closest thing to him in this draft: Josh Green. At 6-foot-6 with a wingspan over 6-foot-10, Josh Green should be able to immediately contribute for Philly at the wing position along with last year’s first round pick, Matisse Thybulle.
22. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): R.J. Hampton, G, NZ Breakers
Having seemingly nailed their past two Home Run Swing picks in Michael Porter Jr. and Bol Bol, the Nuggets will forego the opportunity to solidify their wing rotation and draft another boom/bust player in RJ Hampton. Hampton was a big-time prospect out of high school and decided to make money playing basketball for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL rather than collect hundred dollar handshakes and shoe boxes full of cash at Kansas or Memphis. Unfortunately, the speedy guard didn’t get enough playing time to improve his draft stock, so it remains to be seen if he has what it takes to stick in the NBA. I’d trust the Nuggets player development program over most teams though.
23. Utah Jazz: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
This seems to be another obvious fit in the draft. At 6-foot-9, McDaniels can do it all – he’s athletic, he is skilled with the ball in his hands, and he can shoot it from three. He can be the best player on the court for short blips. He’s also very inconsistent. Having hit an artificial ceiling the past few years in the playoffs, the Jazz should be looking to take big risks in the draft and hope that they find another hidden gem like they did with their current stars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pacers): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
While there’s a good chance that the Bucks move this pick in a deal to acquire more “win-now” players to appease Giannis Antetokounmpo, if they keep the pick, Cole Anthony should be the guy. Anthony won basically every MVP award a high school player could win (McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Classic Game, etc.) and was highly-touted coming out of high school (no. 2 in ESPN’s Top-100), but then struggled on an awful UNC team all season. If he’s available at 24, the Bucks should grab him and hope that when he’s tasked with a reasonable role, like being a heat-check guard off the bench, he can regain that swagger that made him such a big-time prospect not too long ago.
Assuming the Thunder decide to rebuild this offseason, Theo Maledon would be a good value pick at no. 25 as he was once viewed as a high lottery pick before he injured his shoulder last fall. Maledon is a decent-sized point guard (6-foot-4 with a rangy wingspan) who can play on or off the ball on offense and projects to be a solid defender in the NBA. Hailing from the same town in France as Tony Parker, Maledon definitely has some of the same nice touch from mid-range and around the rim as Parker once did. He’d give the Thunder another big, savvy guard to play next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for years to come.
26. Boston Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, G, Barcelona
Leandro Bolmaro, a flashy, big guard out of Argentina, is starting to show up more and more in the 20s in a number of mock drafts as of late. And, if you watch his highlight tape , it isn’t hard to see why. He’s obviously nowhere near the player Manu Ginobili was, but you can see Ginobili’s influence on his game…and then, you remember that Ginobili wasn’t the stud player we remember back when he was drafted either as he went no. 58 in the draft! I’m sure that the Celtics – a team that is a piece or two away from being contenders for the next decade – will be more than willing to take a risk on a player with Bolmaro’s potential and feel for the game in the late first round.
27. New York Knicks (via Clippers): Tyler Bey, F, Colorado
Not sure if you’ve heard, but Tom Thibodeau loves defense. Guess who was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and just set the NBA combine record for max vertical jump (43.5 inches)? Tyler Bey, that’s who. While Bey was mostly used as a power forward in college, his defensive abilities and somewhat raw offensive game will force him to be more of a wing in the NBA. While he only attempted one three-pointer a game last year, he did manage to knock down 13 of them (41.9 percent). He could be a steal if he starts knocking threes down on a higher volume of shooting in the league.
This will be an interesting pick if the Lakers don’t move it in a trade. Do they go with a versatile wing like Robert Woodard II? Or do they select a point guard that can take some of the playmaking burden off of LeBron James and Rajon Rondo (assuming they re-sign him)? My guess is they go with the latter and take Payton Pritchard out of Oregon. Pritchard, a four-year point guard out of Oregon, who developed into a big-time scorer in his senior year, averaging 20.5 ppg., 5.5 apg., and 4.3 rpg. with impressive 47-42-82 shooting splits. Although he’s athletically limited and only stands at 6-foot-2, we’ve seen all shapes and sizes of players succeed alongside LeBron so long as they are willing defenders and/or decent catch-and-shoot three-pointers – Pritchard should be both.
Staring down the possibility of losing Fred VanVleet to unrestricted free agency (although I believe FVV will return to Toronto if the money is close), the Raptors should be looking to replace his production from beyond the arc. Immanuel Quickley, the SEC Player of the Year and a guy who can bomb threes with the best of them (42.8 percent last season), seems like a good fit for the Raptors. And at 6-foot-3 with a gangly 6-foot-10 wingspan, he should continue to be a stud defender in the NBA like he was in college.
30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks): Robert Woodard II, Mississippi State
Rounding out the first round, the Celtics take a ready-made three-and-D wing, Robert Woodard II, out of Mississippi State. At 6-foot-7 and a thick 235-pounds, Woodard should be able to get rotation minutes immediately for the Celtics, who hope to add some depth behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (especially with the rumors that Gordon Hayward is looking to leave). Woodard is a good athlete and seems poised to be a good three-point shooter in the league as he shot 42.9 percent from deep last season, but only attempted 70 threes.