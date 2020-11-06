2020 NBA first round mock draft: Wolves trade the #1 pick to…

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

*Magic trade Aaron Gordon, Al-Farouq Aminu, pick no. 15 to Spurs for LaMarcus Aldridge and pick no. 11, lottery-protected 2021 first round pick

Desperate to add some scoring pop, the Magic finally part ways with the criminally misused Aaron Gordon and dead salary weight (Aminu) and the 15th pick in exchange for LaMarcus Aldridge (on an expiring contract), this pick and a lottery protected 2021 first round pick. With this pick, the Magic select another fast-rising prospect, Tyrell Terry, out of Stanford. Although he isn’t blessed with the most NBA-ready body (he looks like Shabazz Napier), Terry can score from everywhere on the court, and is a big-time competitor. He could fit in nicely alongside Markelle Fultz, and eventually replace him when the Magic grow tired of waiting for his once-smooth jumper to ever return.