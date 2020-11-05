Your Friday Briefing

A third day of vote counting in the U.S. election

Two days after polls closed in the U.S. election, new vote tallies are giving Joe Biden fresh momentum.

The Democratic nominee extended his lead in Nevada and Arizona, two states where counts are not expected to conclude until at least Friday, while President Trump’s lead shrank in Georgia and Pennsylvania. “Democracy is sometimes messy,” Mr. Biden said in a brief statement to reporters on Thursday. “It sometimes requires a little patience as well.”

President Trump broke a two-day silence to deliver a brief statement filled with egregious lies and smears about the election process as workers in a handful of states continued to tabulate votes in the presidential race. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Mr. Trump said, offering no evidence for this claim.

Here is the state of play in the candidates’ pathways to 270 Electoral College votes.

Legal matters: The Trump campaign scored a minor victory in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, gaining the campaign’s election monitors better access to vote counters, while suits in Michigan and Georgia were rejected.