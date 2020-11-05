YNW Melly’s Mom Throws JAILED Son A Str*pper Party In Prison!! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Jailed rapper YNW Melly’s had a birthday celebration yesterday courtesy of his mom. Yesterday she hired a bunch of strippers to dance outside of the rapper’s jail cell in celebration of the occasion 😂😂😂😂😂—

Naturally, the incarcerated rapper was not able to participate in the festivities but was able to watch the dancers’ performance through his windows and seemed thoroughly entertained by the show. 

