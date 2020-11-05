William Jackson Harper to Star in ‘Love Life’ Season 2 at HBO Max

RELATED STORIES

HBO Max’s Love Life just made a heavenly casting choice: The Good Place vet William Jackson Harper will lead Season 2 of the streamer’s rom-com anthology.

As teased when Love Life was renewed back in June, the sophomore season will tell a “whole new love story in New York City,” one that explores “what happens when you’ve lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it’s not the right fit at all.”

Per our sister site , Harper’s currently unnamed character is coming out of a long-term relationship with the woman he thought was his person, and he’s now “plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.”

Love Life‘s first season, which is now streaming in full on HBO Max, followed Anna Kendrick’s Darby as she pursued love; Darby is expected to appear “occasionally” in Season 2, along with some other Season 1 characters.

TV fans know Harper best for his portrayal of anxious philosophy professor Chidi Anagonye on NBC’s The Good Place, which wrapped its four-season run earlier this year (and scored Harper an Emmy nod for Supporting Actor in a Comedy with its final season). Next up, he’ll recur on The Underground Railroad, Amazon’s adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s best-selling novel.

