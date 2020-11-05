Will Davison, Anton De Pasquale to replace Scott McLaughlin, Fabian Coulthard in 2021

Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale have been confirmed as the replacements for Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard, in an all-new driver line-up for the Shell V-Power Racing Team.

McLaughlin, who has won three consecutive driver’s championships, has switched to the Indycar series for 2021, while Coulthard has been axed from the team.

Davison is a two-time Bathurst 1000 champion, who finished second at last month’s enduro at Mt Panorama. He’ll be joined by De Pasquale, who recorded his first Supercars’ race win in Darwin earlier this year.

Scott McLaughlin will drive in the Indycar series in the United States in 2021. (Supercars)

“Will and Anton are great new additions to our team, and I couldn’t be happier,” team owner Dick Johnson said. “I’ve known Will forever, and he showed again at Bathurst his exceptional speed and maturity. Anton is someone who caught my eye even before joining Erebus in 2018 with his exploits overseas.

“He’s a real talent and a future champion of the sport.”

Davison says he can’t wait to rejoin the team that he first drove for in 2005.

Anton de Pasquale in action for Penrite Racing at Sydney Motorsport Park. (Supercars)

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Championship winning team, and after a strong weekend at Bathurst, I feel I’m well-positioned to have my best season yet,” he said. “I’ve always maintained close relationships with Dick and (co-owner) Ryan (Story) over the years. I’m massively motivated to be back where my Supercars career started, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Anton,” said Davison.

De Pasquale finished eighth in this year’s championship for Erebus Motorsport, his best result in the three years he’s driven in Supercars.

“I really enjoyed my time at Erebus, it was like a big family, and I am grateful to them for giving me the opportunity to step up into the main game,” he said. “Now, I’m ready to take the next step in my career. I’m excited at the possibilities of what I’ll be able to achieve at the Shell V-Power Racing Team and with Will as my teammate.”