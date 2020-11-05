What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channels for ‘Thursday Night Football’ in Week 9

The start time for “Thursday Night Football” between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers is the usual kickoff time for Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season.

That means that 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network and Fox from Levi’s Stadium, Nick Mullens will take on Aaron Rodgers in a matchup of two teams without some of their key pieces. COVID-19 has hampered Green Bay’s running back options, while the 49ers are without both Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle, along with multiple running back and defensive absences.

Prepare to be bombarded with players you’ve barely (or never) heard of. JaMycal Hasty, Tyler Ervin and Trent Taylor are just a few of the guys who could play key roles. Of course, Davante Adams and Brandon Aiyuk will likely make the biggest plays on the outside, but the difference in the outcome could come from whoever best embodies the “next man up” mentality.

Below is everything to know about the TV schedule for Thursday night’s game at Levi’s Stadium, plus a look at the rest of Week 9.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Game : Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers Date : Thursday, Nov. 5

: Thursday, Nov. 5 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, though the TV viewing options (more on those below) expanded starting in Week 5.

It’ll be yet another prime-time appearance for two of football’s most historic franchises. For San Francisco, it’ll actually be the second time playing a night game this season with Nick Mullens at QB (after a Week 4 loss to the Eagles).

The Packers have had Aaron Jones to rely on in prime time so far this season, but the running back’s calf injury could keep him out Thursday night. That would leave the likes of Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams to try and shine under the bright lights.

What channel is Packers vs. 49ers on today?

After no game on Thursday in Week 6, “Thursday Night Football” is back with its simulcast on Fox and NFL Network. The two channels will show the same game feed, with Joe Buck on play-by-play duty and Troy Aikman serving as his color commentator.

The Thursday night games are also now available on Amazon Prime Video, with the stream coming at no additional cost to Prime subscribers.

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019). Fox should be available in the high majority of homes in the United States as a cable network channel

NFL live stream for Packers vs. 49ers

Beginning in Week 5, the Thursday night games had expanded streaming options, with Fox Sports Go and Amazon Prime Video both joining the fray. If you’re able to watch your local fox channel on TV, you’ll also be able to use Fox Sports Go to stream the game.

Below are all of the live streaming options for “Thursday Night Football” in 2020.

NFL Week 9 schedule

After the Packers and 49ers kick off Week 9, the other two prime-time games will likely bat .500 in terms of entertainment value. Sunday night brings a Hall of Fame matchup of Drew Brees and Tom Brady, but it gets ugly on Monday night when the Patriots take on the Jets in a battle for AFC East futility.

A number of matchups Sunday afternoon pit teams with winning records. That includes Lamar Jackson looking to bounceback against a strong Colts defense and Tua Tagovailoa facing off with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Game Time (ET) TV channel Packers at 49ers 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 8

Game Time (ET) TV channel Giants at WFT 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bears at Titans 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Vikings 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Panthers at Chiefs 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Texans at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Ravens at Colts 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Seahawks at Bills 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Broncos at Falcons 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Raiders at Chargers 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Steelers at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Dolphins at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Saints at Buccaneers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 9