What happened to Jordy Nelson? How former Packers star’s career came to abrupt end with Raiders release

Like Simon and Garfunkel once sang: “Where have you gone, Jordy Nelson?”

Well, the lyrics might not be right, but the sentiment is.

After a fairly productive career with the Packers and cultivating a relationship with Aaron Rodgers as one of his favorite targets, the Green Bay wideout made a move to California to finish out his career in the AFC West. Unfortunately, as is what happens with late-career moves, it didn’t exactly work out.

Nelson finished his career with a single season under double-digit yards per reception and has four 1,000-yard seasons to his resume. While Rodgers has cultivated quite the rapport with Davante Adams over the years, Nelson’s presence and reputation as an all-time Packer receiver endures.

What happened to Jordy Nelson?

Nelson’s last season with the Packers was in 2017, being released by Green Bay after the season. Nelson would go west, signing a two-year, $15 million contract with the Raiders. While Nelson predominantly took a backseat to Amari Cooper through the early goings of the season, once Cooper was traded to Dallas, Nelson’s role within the offense expanded. He finished with 739 yards and three touchdowns on 63 receptions.

Nelson, though, would be released after just a season with the Raiders. He wouldn’t gain much interest in the free agent market, eventually settling for retirement. Nelson would sign a one-day contract with Green Bay to retire a member of the Packers in August 2019.

Jordy Nelson stats

Nelson ranks high on a few different Packers’ all-time receiving lists:

Second in receiving touchdowns with 69. (Don Hutson is first with 99).

Third in receptions with 550.

Fifth in receiving yards with 7,848.

Seventh in yards per game with 57.7.