Weymouth school invites students back to campus with Flo Rida parody

A middle school in Weymouth is welcoming students back to campus with an uplifting song parody.

Staff at Abigail Adams Middle School shared “Welcome to Adams,” a take on Flo Rida’s “My House,” on Tuesday. It was published a day before students began returning to the school under a hybrid learning model.

The video, directed by health teacher John Mullaney, features the vocal stylings of Andy Materna, a dean and housemaster at the school. The song makes sure to remind students of familiar protective protocols, like following floor markings in the hallways and wearing masks on one’s face, not one’s chin.

Weymouth students in grades three through seven started hybrid learning Wednesday; younger kids in the city have been under hybrid learning since mid-October.