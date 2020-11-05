Washington-Cal canceled due to coronavirus

Saturday’s Pac-12 season opener between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears has been canceled and will be ruled a no contest.

In an official statement, California explained the cancellation came because the Bears cannot safety field a team following the discovery of at least one active COVID-19 case and subsequent quarantines. The Pac-12 approved the program’s request to cancel without mentioning how many scholarship players are unavailable and isolating.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes is always at the forefront of our decision making,” Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said in the prepared statement. “We have been diligent in the development and execution of our return-to-play plan, and our goal all along has been to provide a safe environment and to mitigate risk as much as possible. We know how much our team and the greater Cal Athletics community was looking forward to the start of the football season this weekend. While we are disappointed in our inability to play this week, we are confident that we have made the right decision. As we have seen across the country, we knew that there would be COVID-19 challenges, and we will continue to follow our protocols to support the health of our student-athletes.”

It’s currently unknown if Cal will be cleared to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 14.

“Our students, coaches and staff have put in incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won’t have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley,” Washington athletic director Jen Cohen added. “I’m also disappointed for Husky Nation, they have been so patient and supportive, and we know they couldn’t wait to cheer on our Dawgs this weekend. With that said, the policies and protocols developed by the Pac-12, local and state officials placed the health and safety of students, coaches and staff at the forefront.”

Washington is scheduled to host the Oregon State Beavers on Nov. 14.