Waka Flocka Calls Election Coverage ‘Disrespectful’

Waka Flocka is clearly upset that Donald Trump could be facing a loss this election and has slammed the media’s coverage — calling it “disrespectful.”

“The way the media spinning this election is disgusting and disrespectful to the people,” he wrote via Instagram. “propaganda a motherf*cker but an eye opener on another level. So many walking zombies think they alive.”

He wrote in another post, “You gotta stick to your truth no matter how others feel.”

Waka Flocka is one of several rappers who have spoken out in support of Donald Trump.

During an interview earlier this year, Waka defended Tekashi 6ix9ine’s decision to snitch.

“Like, a real n*gga ain’t f*cking with that. But, a n*gga in his shoes, like them game playing computer n*ggas? Man, he was right. A n*gga f*cked my girl, tried to kill me, rob me, steal my money, and I took you out the hood? And you want me to sit in jail for you? F*ck you boy, I’m out. He was real to who he is…”