Waka Flocka Calls Election Coverage 'Disrespectful'

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Waka Flocka is clearly upset that Donald Trump could be facing a loss this election and has slammed the media’s coverage — calling it “disrespectful.”

“The way the media spinning this election is disgusting and disrespectful to the people,” he wrote via Instagram. “propaganda a motherf*cker but an eye opener on another level. So many walking zombies think they alive.”

He wrote in another post, “You gotta stick to your truth no matter how others feel.”

