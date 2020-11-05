Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday with Anushka Sharma and team RCB

Virat Kohli is without a doubt one of the most popular celebs in the country right now. The cricketer’s phenomenal rise in the past few years has established him as one of the best players to ever step on the pitch. Virat turned 32 today and celebrated his special day in the UAE as he’s occupied with the ongoing IPL tournament there.

Virat celebrated his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. A video from the celebrations surfaced online and instantly went viral on social media. In the video, Virat is seen cutting his birthday cake as Anushka and the rest of the guests sing for him. The cricketer clearly seemed to be in a happy mood as he gave mommy to be Anushka a little taste of the cake after cutting a piece. Take a look at the video below.





We wish Virat Kohli a happy birthday and the very best of luck for the IPL playoffs.