Vince Vaughn Confirms He and Owen Wilson Are In Talks for ‘Wedding Crashers’ Sequel

New Line Cinema

The ‘True Detective’ actor reveals he and co-star Owen Wilson have been talking seriously with the original director about a plan to do a second movie.

Vince Vaughn is in talks to star in a second “Wedding Crashers” movie.

The 50-year-old actor tells Entertainment Tonight both he and Owen Wilson are in the “early stages” of discussions to reprise their characters, Jeremy and John, from the 2005 film.

“Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously (about) a sequel to that movie,” he shares. “So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”

“Wedding Crashers” centres on the stars’ divorce mediator characters, who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions in a bid to drink for free and bed vulnerable women. When Secretary of the Treasury William Cleary, played by Christopher Walken, announces his daughter’s wedding, they make it their mission to crash the bash – until John locks eyes with Rachel McAdams‘ bridesmaid character Claire.

Vince added that the movie was a “fun movie to make” along with his other comedies, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and “Zoolander“, gushing, “It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny.”

The “Wedding Crashers 2” has been in the works for years. Plot for the sequel is still unknown. Will Ferrell who also had a role in the first film joked in an interview early this year, “How about if it’s just the lawyers representing everyone in divorce court? And just make it, like, a legal courtroom drama – not funny at all.”