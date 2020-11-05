US Election 2020: Donald Trump tweets

Mr Trump issued a statement this morning reiterating his false claim of fraud, as he returns to the oval office for the first since the election.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win the election! If you count the illegal and late votes, they can steal the election from us!” he said.

Donald Trump speaking after the election. (AP)

It follows a flurry of several tweets in all capitals on Thursday morning local , many censored or marked with a warning by Twitter and on that he swiftly deleted which appeared blatantly a lie.

“ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!” Mr Trump said in the now-deleted tweet.

Key states the president needs to win the election are either swinging further in Mr Biden’s favour or Mr Trump’s lead has slimmed.

Five key states crucial to victory remain undecided: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Losing any of those seats to Mr Biden will make Mr Trump’s path to the White House incredibly narrow.

A Marine is posted outside the West Wing of the White House, signifying the President is in the Oval Office, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Mr Trump is continuing to claim fraud by the Democrats and promising to challenge the results in court.

However a Michigan judge dismissed a lawsuit by Mr Trump’s campaign in a dispute over whether Republican challengers had access to the handling of absentee ballots.

Judge Cynthia Stephens noted that the lawsuit was filed late on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the last ballots were counted.

She also said the defendant, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, was the wrong person to sue because she doesn’t control the logistics of local ballot counting, even if she is the state’s chief election officer.

The lawsuit claimed Ms Benson, a Democrat, was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. She was accused of undermining the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters … to participate in fair and lawful elections.”

Ms Benson, through state attorneys, denied the allegations. Much of the dispute centred on the TCF Centre in Detroit where pro-Trump protesters gathered while absentee ballots were being counted.

“All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud,” Mr said this morning.

“Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!”

There has not been any proof of fraud alleged against the Democrats.