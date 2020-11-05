Uriah Heep Star Ken Hensley Dies at 75

Facebook

The keyboard player of Uriah Heep has passed away at the age of 75 with his family by his side, his brother Trevor announces the sad news on social media.

Uriah Heep star Ken Hensley has died.

The progressive rock band’s keyboard player passed away suddenly on Wednesday (04Nov20), his brother Trevor shared in a Facebook post the following day.

“I am writing this with a heavy heart to let you know that my brother Ken Hensley passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening,” he wrote. “His beautiful wife Monica was at his side and comforted Ken in his last few minutes with us.”

“We are all devastated by this tragic and incredibly unexpected loss and ask that you please give us some space and time to come to terms with it. Ken will be cremated in a private ceremony in Spain so please don’t ask for information about a funeral.”

Trevor added, “Ken has gone but he will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts. Stay safe out there.”

The musician played in the group from 1970 to 1980 and either wrote or co-wrote the majority of Uriah Heep’s songs during that period, including “Easy Livin’, Stealin’ “, “Lady in Black”, and “Free Me”.

“I am in deep shock at the news Ken Hensley has passed away, and my sincere condolences go to his family and wife Monica,” added lead guitarist Mick Box.

“Ken wrote some amazing songs in his tenure with the band, and they will remain a musical legacy that will be in people’s hearts forever. RIP Ken.”

He also played with the bands Blackfoot and W.A.S.P. and had his own group, the Ken Hensley Band. The rocker had recently finished work on a new project “My Book of Answers” which is due for release in February, 2021.

Ken is survived by wife Monica, brothers Trevor and Mark, and sister Dawn.