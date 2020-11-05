UFC news, Carlos Ulberg brutally knocks out Bruno Oliveira to earn UFC contract

UFC president Dana White is both impressed and confused by his newest New Zealand employee.

Former model Carlos Ulberg (3-0), who was shortlisted for The Bachelor NZ in 2017, has earnt himself a UFC contract with a brutal knockout on White’s Contender Series.

The 29-year-old light-heavyweight, who had UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and unbeaten lightweight Brad Riddell in his corner, took just two minutes of the first round to brutally knockout Brazilian Bruno Oliveira.

Ulberg is relatively inexperienced in MMA but, like Adesanya, has a long and successful career in kickboxing behind him and it showed in the main event of Thursday’s (NZ time) card – at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas – as he unleashed two left hooks and a right hand in a flurry of strikes that instantly buckled Oliveira.

Kiwi Carlos Ulberg earned himself a UFC contract with a brutal knockout on Bruno Oliveira. (Getty) (Getty)

White described Ulberg as being pretty marketable when handing him his UFC contract.

“He’s a good looking kid, right?

“How can you have that many fights and have a face like that? It doesn’t even make sense,” a confused White said on the ESPN broadcast.

But more importantly, White was impressed with the way the latest City Kickboxing prospect controlled the first 110 seconds of the contest before finishing it in style just two minutes into the fight to maintain his unbeaten MMA record.

White praised Ulberg for how easily and quickly the Aucklander finished the high-quality opponent.

“It was a no-brainer tonight,” White said of handing the Kiwi fighter a UFC contract.

“He beat a guy tonight easily – a guy with seven finishes and a 7-1 record.

It was just the second loss of Oliveira’s career and snapped a three-fight win streak for the 36-year-old, which included a 53-second TKO over current UFC fighter Jared Gooden in his previous bout.

This article was originally published by stuff.co.nz and is reproduced with permission