Uber and Lyft in-app messages urging riders and drivers to vote for Prop 22 could set a precedent for how companies use tech to lobby for political outcomes (Andrew J. Hawkins/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:

Uber and Lyft in-app messages urging riders and drivers to vote for Prop 22 could set a precedent for how companies use tech to lobby for political outcomes  —  The apps told California voters to vote yes on Proposition 22.  And the voters listened.  —  Uber and Lyft spent over $200 million …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR