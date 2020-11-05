Uber and Lyft in-app messages urging riders and drivers to vote for Prop 22 could set a precedent for how companies use tech to lobby for political outcomes (Andrew J. Hawkins/The Verge)

Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Uber and Lyft in-app messages urging riders and drivers to vote for Prop 22 could set a precedent for how companies use tech to lobby for political outcomes — The apps told California voters to vote yes on Proposition 22. And the voters listened. — Uber and Lyft spent over $200 million …
