U.S. Election Is a High-Stakes Political Struggle. In Russia.

MOSCOW — Seven hours into Leonid Volkov’s election-night YouTube marathon, viewers waking up in Russia were asking who had won.

“We don’t know,” a bleary-eyed Mr. Volkov said. “This is what you call an unpredictable election.”

Mr. Volkov is a top aide to Aleksei A. Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, and his all-night livestream about the American presidential election departed from the Navalny team’s typical online fare about corrupt oligarchs and local officials trampling democratic principles.

In Russia, the drawn-out aftermath of America’s Election Day has become the focus of a domestic political struggle in its own right, feeding a debate over whether Russia’s tightly scripted political landscape has unique advantages over American democracy.

To defenders of President Vladimir V. Putin, President Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud have emerged as perhaps the best proof yet that democracy is a recipe for disaster.