Two quarantine models proposed in Interim Hotel Quarantine Inquiry report

The report, tabled by inquiry chair The Honourable Jennifer Coate AO, recommended the state use both the home-based and the facility-based models “concurrently” and based on circumstance, rather than select one model over the other.

“This Interim Report envisages that a Quarantine Program for Victoria would involve the use of two models operating concurrently: a facility-based model (such as the Hotel Quarantine Program was) and a home-based model,” the report read.

“For some people, where assessed as suitable, it may be appropriate to use a combination of the two models.”

Premier Daniel Andrews today said he would provide an update on the redevelopment of the state’s botched hotel quarantine program sometime after reading the report.