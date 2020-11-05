Twitter clamped down on Trump, but army of accounts spread his message

Hours before President Donald Trump falsely claimed to supporters at the White House early on Wednesday that he had already won the presidential election, he prefaced his argument with a tweet. “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” he wrote.

Twitter clamped down on the statement, which lacked evidence, in about five minutes. The social media platform added a label saying the tweet contained disputed or misleading information, and largely blocked users from replying, liking or sharing it.

But that didn’t stop more than 750 other Twitter accounts from trying to amplify Trump’s claims with the exact same message.

“Everyone must tweet what @realDonaldTrump did before getting suppressed by Twitter,” all of the accounts posted, before sharing Trump’s message verbatim.

The accounts, which had at least 1.5 million combined followers, copied Trump’s claim into more than 1,000 of their own tweets that collectively accumulated 9,000 retweets and quote tweets over a 7.5-hour period Wednesday morning, according to a New York Times analysis.

Some of those who amplified Trump’s false assertion were established right-wing personalities with hundreds of thousands of followers, like Raheem Kassam, the British political activist and editor-in-chief of The National Pulse, a conservative news site. But many of the accounts were far smaller: The median account had just 342 followers, and some had zero. More than 150 were created in 2020, according to The Times analysis.

The accounts tweeted in English, Portuguese, Chinese, German, Spanish and Arabic, and about 50 accounts that featured Brazilian flag emojis in their user name or user biography appeared to be supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s populist president, according to the analysis.

Isabella Garcia-Camargo, an organizer of the Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of misinformation researchers, said on a call with reporters on Wednesday that although accounts with large followings that shared Trump’s message were labeled and restricted by Twitter, some of the smaller accounts “didn’t get that action.”

A Twitter spokesman said the company took “quick action” to limit engagement on tweets that violated its policies, and continues to monitor tweets “that attempt to spread misleading information about voting, accounts engaged in spammy behavior and tweets that make premature or inaccurate claims about election results.”

Twitter said tweets that copied Trump’s message would receive warning labels, but it would take some for all of them to be discovered.

Lisa Kaplan, the founder of Alethea Group, a company that helps public officials and private clients fight misinformation, said the copy-paste method was a common strategy.

“Sophisticated actors have shown they’re flexible when it comes to circumventing automated detection by platforms,” she said. “There is a lot of gray space outlined in the community standards — meaning disinformation efforts continue to occur.”

Trump posted an identical statement on Facebook on Tuesday night, which remained shareable and had received 59,000 comments and 23,000 shares as of Wednesday morning. Facebook added a label noting that “final results may be different from initial vote counts,” which a spokesman said was consistent with its policies about declaring a premature election victory.