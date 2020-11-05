Trump Files Lawsuit To Stop Vote Counting In GA!!

The Trump campaign initially filed lawsuits to stop ballot counting in Pennsylvania and in Michigan — and he has also filed one to stop vote counting in Georgia.

The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Chatham County, which includes Savannah — and Biden was winning the county by a 16-point margin over Trump.

The campaign is accusing the Democrats of stealing the election.

“We will not allow Democrat election officials to steal this election from President Trump with late, illegal ballots,” deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said in a statement. “President Trump and the Georgia Republican Party have filed suit to require all Georgia counties to separate any and all late-arriving ballots from all legally cast ballots to ensure a free, fair election in which only legal, valid ballots count.”

It seems like Trump is just a sore loser. It is expected that Republicans would be winning in Georgia county’s — but Trump’s first term has been hard to condone for many who voted for him in 2016.