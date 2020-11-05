Trezor’s failure to support upcoming BCH fork comes under fire By Cointelegraph

Trezor’s failure to support upcoming BCH fork comes under fire
Hardware wallet manufacturer Trezor drew criticism after it announced (BCH) holders hoping to receive an airdrop with the hard fork expected for Nov. 15 will have to transfer their coins elsewhere.
In a Nov. 5 announcement, Trezor’s parent company, SatoshiLabs, asserted it will wait for the community determine which Cash implementation will dominate the network moving forward:
