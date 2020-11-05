Toyota more than doubles full-year profit outlook By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

TOKYO () – Toyota Motor Corp (T:) more than doubled its full-year operating forecast on Friday amid a rebound in sales in China that were hit by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, even as it reported second-quarter operating profit slid 24%.

Japan’s biggest automaker said it now expects operating profit of 1.3 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) for the year through March 2021, up from a previous prediction for a 500 billion yen profit. That is above an average estimate for a 1.25 trillion yen profit compiled from 26 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

In the July-September quarter, operating profit fell to 506 billion yen from 662.4 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to ‘ calculations, as sales dipped amid the coronavirus impact globally.

($1 = 103.4200 yen)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR