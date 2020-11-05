Total Bellas Preview: Pregnant Nikki Bella Faces Medical Scare

Total Bellas season 6 premieres one week from today, and judging by this trailer, there’s a lot Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have to catch us up on—but unfortunately, it’s not all good news.

The above clip does kick off on a high note, though. As Brie excitedly relays, “It’s such an amazing time right now in our lives! We’re both pregnant. It’s just all so surreal.”

Nikki makes an equally positive remark, and from there, we start to see the twins’ hilarious antics that we’ve been missing, like Brie asking Nikki for her hypothetical permission to breastfeed her and Artem Chigvintsev‘s son, Matteo.

“I would let you breastfeed my baby!” Brie, who’s expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), adds.

The trailer continues, but eventually takes a turn for the worse when Brie and Nikki’s mom Kathy Colace brings up a much different hypothetical situation.

“If Nicole’s too much to handle, what happens?” Kathy says to Nikki and her fiancé Artem.