Tommy Tuberville gets dunked on by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Twitter

Tommy Tuberville may have won a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama from incumbent Doug Jones on Tuesday, but on Thursday he took a big “L” on Twitter.

Tuberville, who made college football head coaching stops at Ole Miss (1995-98), Auburn (1999-2008), Texas Tech (2010-12) and Cincinnati (2013-16), agreed with President Donald Trump’s claims that there has been massive voter fraud the past couple days as Trump has fallen behind in several states that began counting mail-in ballots after Election Day. Those claims have been made despite there being no evidence of election fraud.

“The election results are out of control,” Tuberville tweeted. “It’s like the whistle has blown, the game is over, and the players have gone home, but the referees are suddenly adding touchdowns to the other team’s side of the scoreboard.”

The election results are out of control. It’s like the whistle has blown, the game is over, and the players have gone home, but the referees are suddenly adding touchdowns to the other team’s side of the scoreboard. — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) November 6, 2020

“I’d challenge that as a coach, and (President Trump) is right to challenge that as a candidate.”

I’d challenge that as a coach, and @realDonaldTrump is right to challenge that as a candidate. The American people deserve transparency and to know the integrity of our votes are preserved. #Election2020 — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) November 6, 2020

Of course, Tuberville’s analogy doesn’t hold up. The ballots being counted were legally cast before the Nov. 3 election deadline, according to officials in those states. Elections aren’t officially over until all the votes are counted and the results certified.

Many people on Twitter, including CNN anchor-reporter Jake Tapper, were quick to make that point in terms even Tuberville could understand.

“This is inaccurate,” Tapper responded. “What the president is doing would be like if Coach Tuberville discussed the 2008 Auburn football season by only talking up his 5 victories and pretended the 7 losses — including that loss to Alabama, hooboy — didn’t happen.”

This is inaccurate. What the president is doing would be like if Coach Tuberville discussed the 2008 Auburn football season by only talking up his 5 victories and pretended the 7 losses — including that loss to Alabama, hooboy — didn’t happen. https://t.co/4OycGQe1bS — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 6, 2020

Auburn fired Tuberville soon after that 5-7 season was capped by a 36-0 loss to Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.

“Another way to look at it,” Tapper added, “Imagine if in the 2008 LSU game, Coach Tuberville tried to say the game was over at the half, when the (Auburn) Tigers led 14-3. (The) game actually ended with LSU victory 26-21. So that declaration would have been premature and false.”

Another way to look at it. Imagine if in the 2008 LSU game, Coach Tuberville tried to say the game was over at the half, when Tigers led 14-3. Game actually ended with LSU victory 26-21. So that declaration would have been premature and false. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 6, 2020

Tapper’s blow might have been the most notable, but plenty of others piled on.

Or it’s like a football game where you play fairly until it’s over. And sometimes, like the most recent game you coached, your team loses by a field goal in OT. https://t.co/ugD6Ua0Ku1 — nxthompson (@nxthompson) November 6, 2020