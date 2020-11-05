Tobey Maguire’s Estranged Wife Seeks Joint Custody of Their Kids Amid Divorce

WENN

Jennifer Meyer wants to share joint custody of her two young children with estranged husband as she files for divorce four years after their separation.

Tobey Maguire‘s estranged wife Jennifer Meyer is reportedly seeking joint custody of their two children.

Meyer filed for divorce late last month (Oct20), almost four years after they first announced their split.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, Jennifer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split but relations are amicable and the jewellery designer is asking that she and the “Spider-Man” star be awarded joint custody of their children Ruby, 13, and, Otis, 11.

The former couple will reportedly work through agreements for child support, spousal support, separate and community property, and other assets through private mediation. Tobey has yet to file his response in this case.

However, it doesn’t sound like there’s any animosity between the “Spider-Man” star and his ex – as she rated him “the greatest ex-husband” in an Us Weekly interview in 2018.

Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire first met in 2003 and tied the knot in 2007.

Back in 2016 when they announced their split, the couple stated, “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

Meyer started dating NBA agent Rich Paul in 2019 following their separation. Meanwhile, Maguire has been linked to Tatiana Dieteman since 2018.

Meyer and Dieteman reportedly have a good relationship as Meyer is sharing parenting duties of her two kids with estranged husband.