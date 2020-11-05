Tiger Shroff Shares a Motion Poster of his Next Film Ganapath

Tiger Shroff has been on a roll in the last couple of years. The actor has tasted success in the action genre and always managed to wow the audience with his incredible stunts. After making a successful debut as a singer, the actor has now announced his next project titled Ganapath.

The actor announced the project by sharing the film’s motion poster on social media. His caption for the post read, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath – get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!” Take a look at his post below.











Looks like Tiger has got another action-packed blockbuster on his hands.