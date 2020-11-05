The Umbrella Academy season 3: Netflix show’s return all but confirmed

Despite the show being a huge hit, the streaming service is yet to confirm that new episodes are on the way.

However, according to a report, production on a new run is expected to begin early next year.

An alleged shooting schedule seems to have surfaced on Production Weekly, a leading industry source used to track forthcoming films and TV shows.

It seems that The Umbrella Academy will begin shooting on 1 February 2021 for approximately six months.

Read more

Netflix had strongly been expected to renew the show for a new season considering its status as one of its most-viewed TV shows.

However, some fans were left concerned following the untimely cancellation of the streamer’s other shows, including GLOW, due to Covid-19.

The production report will be welcome news for those worried the show would be axed following a huge season two cliffhanger.

If you go by the release date of the show’s previous seasons – around seven or eight months after shooting ends – The Umbrella Academy could return to Netflix in February 2022.

Yiddish is the language almost exclusively spoken by Ashkenazi Jews.