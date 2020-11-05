The Person Who Ghostwrites Kanye West’s Lyrics . . . Is A Transgender!!

Kanye West is well known in the industry for creating amazing beats and music . . . and for using ghost writers to pen his rhymes. Well EXCLUSIVELY has learned that Kanye’s newest ghost writer is a little different from the others.

His ghostwriter is an HIV positive transgender named Mykki Blanco. In addition to writing Kanye’s raps, she’s a rapper, performance artist, poet and activist for HIV and LGBT issues.

Initially, Mykki planned on keeping her ghostwriting duties quiet (hence the term “ghostwriter“), until she said Kanye skipped out on one of his payments. Now Mykki is threatening to come forward and tell the world that she’s been writing Kanye’s music.

Look:

Here are some pics of the ghostwriter: