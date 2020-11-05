The new Moto G 5G is Motorola’s answer to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G

Back in July this year, Motorola unveiled the Moto G 5G Plus, its first Moto G series phone to offer 5G connectivity. The company has now quietly unveiled the regular Moto G 5G, its most affordable 5G-enabled phone yet.

Motorola’s new Moto G 5G features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is a follow-up to last year’s Snapdragon 730 series. The phone has a 6.7-inch Max Vision display with FHD+ resolution, a centered hole-punch cutout, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Around the back is a triple-camera module with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. You also get a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, a 16MP selfie camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP52 water resistance. Like the Moto G9 Power announced earlier today, the Moto G 5G will ship with Android 10 out of the box.

The Moto G 5G starts at €300 in Europe for the base 4GB/128GB version. Motorola says the phone will soon be available in Europe and will be making its way to select markets across Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East in the coming weeks.