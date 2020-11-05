The ‘MLB MVPs’ quiz | Yardbarker

On Wednesday, we took you through the newly-announced candidates for the AL and NL Rookie of the Year Awards. Today, we take a look at the biggest individual prize in each league, the MVP. In the American League, reigning MVP Mike Trout is not a finalist. Instead, voters will choose between Jose Abreu, DJ LeMahieu and Jose Ramirez. In the NL, it’s Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Manny Machado. If he wins, Betts would be just the second player after Frank Robinson to win the MVP in both leagues. The other five candidates would all be first-time winners. MLB will announce who will take home each award next Thursday on MLB Network.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. A Betts win would give the World Series champs back-to-back MVPs, a feat last pulled off by the Tigers in 2013. So with that in mind, how many of the last players from every MLB franchise to win an MVP Award can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!