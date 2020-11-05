‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Says Cassie Randolph Dropped Restraining Order

Colton Underwood, a reality television star who rose to fame as ‘The Bachelor’ has revealed that his ex-girlfriend, Carrie Randolph, has dropped a restraining order she filed against him.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” he said in a statement. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith,” Colton shared, adding, “I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Cassie filed for the order, accusing him of stalking and harassing her. Colton reportedly even put a tracking device on her vehicle.

During his time on the show, Cassie left the show but Colton chased after he and eventually turned things around. The former NFL player was a virgin when he signed up for the show. He lost his virginity after, presumably to Cassie.