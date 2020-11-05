Texas Walmart Employee Goes Viral For Quitting Over PA System

A Texas Walmart employee has gone viral after she spectacularly quit her job over the store’s PA system.

Not before she roasted the staff.

“Attention all Walmart shoppers, associates, and managers,” she says in the self-recorded video. “My name is Shana from Cap 2, and I just want to come on here and say Henry is a racist, stinky prick.”

She didn’t stop there:

“Giovanna is racist. Elias is a prick of a manager. This company fires Black associates for no reason. This company treats their employees like sh*t, especially Cap 2. […] And Jimmy from sporting goods, Joseph the cashier, Larry from garden center: You are all perverts, and I hope you don’t talk to your daughters the way you talk to me.”

She thanked her friend for getting her the job, before getting back to dragging management.

“F*ck the managers, f*ck this company, f*ck this position, and f*ck that big, lazy bitch,” she said of her boss, “I f*cking quit.”