Texans close facility after player tests positive for COVID-19 By

Matilda Coleman
() – The Houston Texans have closed their facility after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said on Thursday.

The Texans, who are scheduled to play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, said they were informed of the positive test on Wednesday evening and that the unnamed individual immediately self-isolated while contact tracing had begun.

“In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today,” the Texans said in a statement.

“The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL’s intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team’s operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority.”

The Texans have a 1-6 record in a season that has already cost head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien his job.

