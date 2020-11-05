Telegram to pay $625K in fees after dropping ‘GRAM’ ticker lawsuit By Cointelegraph

Telegram to pay $625K in fees after dropping ‘GRAM’ ticker lawsuit
Telegram Messenger Inc. has been ordered to pay nearly $625,000 worth of legal fees to a small cryptocurrency firm that it sued over using the ‘GRAM’ crypto ticker and trademark.
In a Nov. 2 ruling, United States District Judge Charles Breyer granted $618,240 in attorney’s fees for 1,030.4 hours of work billed at $600 per hour. Lantah had requested compensation at a rate of $900 per hour, but the judge reduced the fees to meet the market rate for the services.
