Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Sentenced To 24 Years In Prison!!

Anthony “Harv” Ellison, one of the men who kidnapped Tekashi 6ix9ine back in 2018, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Ellison was found guilty of arranging the kidnapping and robbery of the rapper at gunpoint. Months later, he would also be found guilty of slashing a gang rival from– the victim needed 300 stitches.

“Anthony Ellison was a high-ranking member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a violent gang that wreaked havoc across New York City, and he was convicted of racketeering, kidnapping, and a violent assault with a dangerous weapon,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss per Law & Crime. “Now, thanks to the outstanding work of our partners at the NYPD, HSI, and ATF, he will spend the next 24 years in federal prison.”

According to Inner City Press, Ellison told the judge: “I’m not an angel but I’m not a monster either. The moment comes when you understand your purpose sort of like a blessing.”

Tekashi avoided a 47-year sentence by snitching on fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members, including Ellison.