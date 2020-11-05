Teen Suspect Arrested in Fatal Robbery of Actor Eddie Hassell

Instagram

An 18-year-old male suspect has been taken into police custody and held in jail on half a million bail following the deadly robbery that killed the ‘Surface’ star.

–

Authorities in Texas have arrested a teenager in connection to the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell.

The 30 year old was the victim of a violent robbery in the early hours of Sunday (01Nov20), when he was shot in the stomach while outside his girlfriend’s apartment in Grand Prairie.

Emergency services were called and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, officers from the Grand Prairie Police Department apprehended the suspect, identified as D’Jon Antone, with the help of members from the U.S. Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

The 18 year old was charged with capital murder and is currently being held on $500,000 (£382,000) bail.

Hassell was known for his roles in TV shows “Surface” and “Devious Maids“, and 2010 movie “The Kids Are All Right“.

His other credits included appearances on TV shows such as “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip“, “Southland“, “‘Til Death“, “Longmire” and “Bones” as well as feature films like “Jobs“, “Warrior Road“, “Family Weekend” and “The Family Tree“, among others.

Eddie was an avid surfer and skater. “Skateboarding’s been a huge part of my life, it also got me cast in commercials,” he said in an interview. “I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating. I did all my own stunts. I’m into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding.”

His last Instagram post dated October 9. He posed in front of a gothic castle that he described as his “dream house” in his hashtags.

<br />

Fellow actor Randy Alexander Gonzalez from “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” paid tribute to the late star as he wrote in the comment section, “Rest in power.”