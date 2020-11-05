Sydney woman wins million dollar lotto on her birthday

A Sydney student says she will remember today for the rest of her life after winning $1 million on her birthday.

“I only play every now and then, and whenever I do, I just put on a small ticket and then I spend my daydreaming and thinking about how good it would be to win,” the woman told The Lott.

He reminded her to check her numbers, and to her surprise – when she did, she discovered all the numbers matched.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw all my numbers match the winning numbers,” she said.

“I checked it again and asked him to check it. It was amazing.”

The thrilled winner said the win means she will be able to “get her foot in the door” with Sydney’s expensive property market.