Home Entertainment Suge Knights MALIBU MANSION Goes On Sale For $30M!! (Pics + Video)

Would you like to live in Suge Knight’s mansion – the one where he used to party with Dr Dre, Snoop and Tupac? Well it can be yours, has learned, for just $30 million.

Suge’s former Malibu mansion is up for sale, and it’s drawing interest from everyone – rich tech entrepreneurs to rappers

A tech executive purchased the Malibu mansion from Suge Knight, but now that owner is moving and putting the place back on the market.

