Suge Knights MALIBU MANSION Goes On Sale For $30M!! (Pics + Video)

Would you like to live in Suge Knight’s mansion – the one where he used to party with Dr Dre, Snoop and Tupac? Well it can be yours, has learned, for just $30 million.

Suge’s former Malibu mansion is up for sale, and it’s drawing interest from everyone – rich tech entrepreneurs to rappers

A tech executive purchased the Malibu mansion from Suge Knight, but now that owner is moving and putting the place back on the market.

Suge lived in the mansion until 2008, but had to sell it when he filed for bankruptcy during his fight over control of Death Row Records.

Suge’s old crib is 8,000 square feet and can be yours for $30 million.

Here’s a video showing off the property:

Here’s the property description: