Stephen Amell Reportedly Injured on Set of Starz Wrestling Drama Heels

Stephen Amell is currently recovering after injuring his back on the set of the upcoming Starz wrestling drama Heels, TVLine reports. TV Guide has reached out to Starz for confirmation.

According to TVLine, Amell was given a medical evaluation by the show’s on-set medic, as well as by stunt and wrestling coordinators, after his injury. A Starz representative told the outlet that the former Arrow star “is now resting and recovering at home in anticipation of his return to set.” Production on the drama is continuing while he recuperates.

News of Amell’s injury comes days after he revealed that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19. On an episode of the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Amell discussed his symptoms and said that during his illness he had worried about halting production on Heels.

The Starz drama follows two rival brothers in a small Georgia community who are trying to grow their family-owned wrestling business while also honoring their late father’s legacy. The difficult part is living up to their larger-than-life in-ring personas.

Amell plays Jack Spade, the charismatic heel, or villain, of the Duffy Wrestling Association. While he’s nefarious in the ring, in real life, he’s juggling multiple roles as a father, husband, and overworked business owner trying to bring his dreams to fruition. He stars opposite Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig as Ace, Jack’s younger brother, who competes with him to take over the family’s wrestling promotion. Kelli Berglund, Alison Luff, and Mary McCormack also star.

Amell is no stranger to the world of wrestling and has stepped into the ring on several occasions, including the WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view in 2015 and the indy wrestling promotion Ring of Honor in 2018.