State of Origin, Luke Keary’s humble response to Andrew Johns’ Origin criticism

NSW Blues star Luke Keary says he doesn’t take any offence to Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns’ call to hand the No.6 Jersey to Cody Walker after failing to impress in the State of Origin opener.

Keary had a sub-par night by his standards on his Origin debut on Wednesday night, as he struggled to leave an impression on the Blues’ attack as they went down in a 18-14 Maroons comeback.

There had been huge conjecture surrounding the Blues five-eighth position ahead of Game One, with Cody Walker snubbed in favour for the perennial Roosters over-achiever.

But a slew of errors and lack of conviction in the playmaking stocks lead Johns to call for Keary to be dropped.

Luke Keary was at the centre of Andrew Johns’ Game One critique. (Getty) (Getty)

“From what I saw tonight in the last 15-20 minutes, I think Cody Walker has to start, I think he has to come in at five-eighth,” Johns said on Nine’s post-match broadcast.

“He provides a lot of creativity. I thought that side of the field, the left side defensively, looked very vulnerable on occasions.

“Cody likes to play. He likes to get his hands on the ball and create. I thought there was times in that second half they had quick play the balls, and the halves didn’t stand up.”

But it’s Keary’s humble response when confronted by media on Thursday that has the Blues in good stead.

The triple-premiership winner said it was no hard feelings and understands that the team comes ahead of the individual.

“His (Johns’) opinion, it’d be coming from the right spot. I know how passionate he is about NSW and the team winning,” Keary said.

“No, I don’t take any offence. I don’t think it’s personal at all. It’s all about the team and the state. And winning football games. It’s not about individuals and playing games.

“Joey gets paid to give his opinion and he’s entitled to that and I’ve got no control over that.”