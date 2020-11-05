Stacktrace Podcast 108: “The future could be next week”, the November 2020 Apple Keynote Poker special

It’s time for John and Rambo to place their bets on what Apple might announce at their upcoming “One More Thing” event. Will we see the first Apple Silicon-powered Macs, and if so, which ones, and what features will they have? Also, artisanal, hand-crafted JSON from Brazil, and computer-generated CSS from Poland.
Hosts:
- Gui on Twitter: @_inside
- John on Twitter: @johnsundell
Links
- John’s CSS generation experiment
- Function builders
- Phantom types
- The builder pattern
- Poker scorecard
