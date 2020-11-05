Soumitra Chatterjee’s Health Remains Critical

It’s almost been a month since Soumitra Chatterjee has been hospitalized and the actor’s health remains critical. The actor was first hospitalized on October 6th to Kolkata’s Belle Vue hospital as he was tested COVID positive. While he was tested negative soon after some treatment, the actor’s other ailments and complications have delayed his proper recovery and he’s still hospitalized.

Today in a report, it’s stated that the thespian’s health remains stable but critical. The actor is on the ventilator still and his haemoglobin and platelet counts remain low. This makes his recovery difficult. A doctor issued an official statement to the daily and said, “It was not that topsy turvy day for the medical board (treating Chatterjee). There has been no new change in Chatterjee’s organ functions and the ventilator support remains the same. His liver and organ functions remain okay. However, his haemoglobin level and platelet counts (are) on the lower side.”

The doctors believe that probably due to multiple transfusion and blood loss, the low haemoglobin and platelet count is normal. The report in the daily also states “The nephrology review board will discuss giving Soumitra Chatterjee long term kidney support while the neuro board will deliberate on long term air management on Thursday, November 6.”

Here’s wishing and hoping the actor a speedy recovery.