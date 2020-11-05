Should You Move to France? Ask an Expat Blogger

“I definitely saw a spike in June and July for Instagram and YouTube,” said Tiffanie Davis, 30, who moved to Paris in 2017 to get her master’s degree in business administration. In 2019 Ms. Davis started to post videos about expat life on YouTube around topics like the cost of living (189,000 views), dating in France (which was explored in a two-part series), and Black hair salons.

“I have been getting a ton of DMs from people interested in my story and saying, ‘I’m living through your experiences and want to make the move abroad.’” Ms. Davis has made a worksheet on moving abroad downloadable from her personal website.

“Paris sells. A lot of the clichés are true,” said Elaine Sciolino, a frequent contributor to and the author of “The Seine: The River that Made Paris.” “But there are two different Parises: There is the museum Paris, with the slim, beautifully dressed young woman who walks her dog across the Seine with no dirt anywhere. You can have that seduction, but you’re not going to have sex on the Seine because there are rats, it’s dirty, there’s petty crime, you can get harassed. But who’s going to feel sorry for you if you live in Paris? Nobody.”

Paris and the rest of France is struggling with the pandemic, violence and protests, but so much of what outsiders see is still the beautiful parts. “I get frustrated with the one-trick-pony approach where the only thing to show is some old looking doors and a rosy view of the Seine for the millionth and, like, ‘Oh sometimes I have to pinch myself that this is my backdrop,” said Lindsey Tramuta, 35, who has lived in France for 15 years and is the author of “The New Parisienne: The Women and Ideas Shaping Paris.” “I’ve picked the camp of ‘let’s not treat it like a postcard.’”